Hopkins County EMA outline cleanup procedures

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) In a midday announcement on Tuesday, Hopkins County EMA outlined how debris cleanup will be handled after last weekend’s severe weather. They also addressed the need to locate missing persons in the area.

“We have a FEMA Urban Search & Rescue team, they are doing a wide area search in the Dawson Springs area,” said Nick Bailey, EMA Director. “We are trying to reduce our missing person list. It just takes time. We have a lot of people who left town. We are trying to cross reference every list we can.”

Bailey said volunteers have already begun helping homeowners with tarps to cover their roofs. “It’s humbling how many people have arrived to help,” he added. “We have fielded thousands of volunteers. We are trying to move people out into some of the rural areas of the County.”

At this time, the county is requesting that storm debris be separated and brought to the curb in four separate piles:

Vegetative debris such as bushes, trees, and clean, non-pressurized lumber

Building materials such as treated lumber, shingles, siding and metal roof material

White goods such as appliances, refrigerators, water heaters, etc.

Hazardous waste such as paint cans, gas cans & propane tanks

“We just ask everyone to be patient,” Bailey concluded. “This is a big disaster. Something like this has never hit our County before. We are asking people to be patient. FEMA is coming.”

FEMA will also provide individual assistance to homeowners starting Wednesday.