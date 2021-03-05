Hopkins County Health Department to begin mobile vaccinations

The Hopkins County Health Department is planning to vaccinate the community in a new way. They’re going to take the vaccine to the people beginning March 18.

“We’re going to use our new van and go out into the community hopefully in some areas that we might can get some people vaccinated that would not come in for a vaccine,” said Director Denise Beach.

Hopkins County is currently vaccinating those 60 and older and essential workers. Plus, those with chronic health conditions who are 50 and older.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)