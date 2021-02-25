Hopkins County students and staff say they’re happy with expanded in-class instruction

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – After nearly a year of hybrid in-class and online virtual learning, students returned Thursday morning to the classroom. Hopkins County Schools have officially expanded classroom instruction to four days.

Students will be in class Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday with deep cleaning of the buildings on Wednesday. If parents and students wish to remain virtual, they are allowed to do so. Also, if parents and students want to return to virtual at any time, they have that option.

Officials say with the vaccine continuing on, positivity rates dropping, and new guidelines from the CDC, a school is a safe place to be. Officials say part of the new CDC guidelines say students still have to remain six feet apart when masks are off, such as in the lunchroom, but only three feet apart in the classroom with masks on.

Officials say going virtual wasn’t too hard of a transition, even for those without internet at home. With the hard work of employees and grants, the county was able to obtain 200 Wi-Fi hotspots to give out to families without internet at home, extend Wi-Fi to outside the some of the school buildings, and provide each family with at least one laptop to use at home.

(This story was originally published February 25, 2021)