Hotels seeing uptick in guests during snowstorm

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – While some people are making a mad dash to the store, others are finding a safer place to stay. Hotels are seeing an increase in guests amid the ongoing winter storm.

At the Holiday Inn Express on the Henderson strip, the general manager said that the phones have been ringing off the hook all day with people trying to find somewhere to stay. Officials said they are at half capacity and are only expecting the number of guests to increase tonight.

“If you’re looking for a room or a room or you’re looking for a room for your employees, you need to call us as soon as possible to secure that room in town before it gets any worse,” said Kim Karnes.

The hotel industry has been hit hard amid the pandemic and the general manager tells us this could help boost profit amid a struggling time.

(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)