House OKs bill to let felony offenders tap into KEES money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed a bill allowing felony offenders to tap into scholarship money they earned to pursue post-secondary education degrees. The measure would remove barriers preventing felons from receiving scholarship money under the popular Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship program. The state lottery-supported program allows students to earn money, based on academic performance, to help defray college expenses. The House passed the bill 96-2 Wednesday, sending it to the Senate. Rep. Killian Timoney called it a “compassion bill” that offers opportunities to keep people from making more life-altering mistakes.

