House passes bill to allow education opportunity accounts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced legislation to make it easier for students to cross district lines and let them tap into funding pools for school expenses. The measure was passed by the House on Thursday evening. It came hours after the bill cleared a committee. The bill now heads to the Senate. The bill would allow for creation of education opportunity accounts, backed by donations. Access to the funding would be limited to students from low- and middle-income families. School districts also would have to create policies allowing students to attend schools there if they live in other districts.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)