HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 2600 block of Sweetser Avenue.

Crews were called to the fire just after 6:30 a.m., and upon arrival found the home engulfed in flames. Ambulances have also been called to the scene.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update as more information becomes available.