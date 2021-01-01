How did area senators vote on defense bill veto?

Days after the House of Representatives voted to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a defense spending bill, the Senate followed suit on Friday by a vote of 81-13. The defense bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA, affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.
Senators who represent the Tri-State and their respective votes on the override are below:
- Indiana Sen. Mike Braun (R) – No
- Indiana Sen. Todd Young (R) – Yes
- Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) – Yes
- Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin (D) – Yes
- Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R) – No
- Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) – Yes
A full list of votes can be found here.
(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)
