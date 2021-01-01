How did area senators vote on defense bill veto?

The U.S. Capitol is seen the night before Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on her nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington, U.S. October 11, 2020. (REUTERS/Erin Scott)

Days after the House of Representatives voted to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a defense spending bill, the Senate followed suit on Friday by a vote of 81-13. The defense bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA, affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.

Senators who represent the Tri-State and their respective votes on the override are below:

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun (R) – No

Indiana Sen. Todd Young (R) – Yes

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) – Yes

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin (D) – Yes

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R) – No

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) – Yes

A full list of votes can be found here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS