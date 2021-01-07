How does the 25th Amendment work?

Following protests at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, numerous political actors called for President Donald Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment. Anchor Shelley Kirk spoke with Nicholas Almendares, an associate law professor at Indiana University, about the 25th Amendment and how it works.
(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)
