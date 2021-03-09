Woman charged after Tuesday hit-and-run on Highway 41

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson police said a driver involved in a hit and run on the U.S. 41 strip has contacted the HPD saying she hit the victim. The driver was arrested and charged with leaving the scene and causing bodily injury.

HPD Sgt. Bill Russell said the man was hit as he was attempting to cross 41 just south of where Marywood Drive shares an intersection with Rettig Road. Police said the driver did not stop and continued heading southbound on 41. Henderson police officers questioned the woman at her home after she called. Police said her name will be released after she is booked.

Police said they found a side mirror on the pavement, ran a check and later determined it is a 2013 white Chevy Equinox. Witnesses also identified the car as a white SUV. The victim was taken to an Evansville hospital and will undergo surgery. Traffic was backed up on the southbound lanes of 41 as police worked the scene.

(This story was originally published on March 9, 2021)