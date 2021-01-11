Human trafficking bill makes its way to Indiana Senate

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – A bill in Indiana aimed at reducing suicide and human trafficking in teenagers passed a Senate committee Monday. It happened on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

The bill requires schools that issue a student I.D. card to include suicide prevention and human trafficking hotline number. After a final vote, the bill goes to the House.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 11, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories