Human trafficking bill makes its way to Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – A bill in Indiana aimed at reducing suicide and human trafficking in teenagers passed a Senate committee Monday. It happened on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

The bill requires schools that issue a student I.D. card to include suicide prevention and human trafficking hotline number. After a final vote, the bill goes to the House.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

(This story was originally published on January 11, 2021)

