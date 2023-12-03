NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Downtown Newburgh was full of lights and Christmas cheer on Sunday night.

It was the town’s first Holiday Light Parade.

About 50 floats made their way through downtown as hundreds of people lined up to watch.

Non-profits, businesses and other organizations made floats for the parade.

“So we’ve just been really excited to try to get a parade back to downtown Newburgh. It used to happen decades ago and was very popular in the summertime. And we thought we would twist it up and do a nighttime Christmas light parade,” said Tiffany Bonnell, a Historic Newburgh board member. “We were so impressed with the entries.”

Historic Newburgh Inc. was named Crowd Favorite. Best Theme went to Two Dudes Lawn Care, and Best Performance went to Jan’s School of Dance.