Hunters needed at Lincoln State Park

(WEHT)– Indiana DNR’s division of State Parks is looking for volunteer hunters to take part in deer management hunts. They are being offered at 17 locations this fall.

Properties where hunting will be allowed with firearms are Lincoln, Chain O`Lakes, Indiana Dunes, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, and Cave River Valley Natural Area.

Properties where hunting will be allowed by archery only are Clifty Falls and Fort Harrison state parks, and Trine State Recreation Area.

Volunteers can apply online where additional guidelines can be found under ‘State Park Deer’.

Applications must be in by 11:59 p.m. on August 9.

Successful applicants are allowed to take up to three deer, only one of which can be antlered. Deer harvested at a state park management hunt are not counted toward regular statewide bag limits. “Trophy hunting”, i.e., passing on does or smaller bucks to wait to take a larger buck, is counter to the ecological objective of state park management hunts and is strongly discouraged.

State park leaders say management hunts are done to ensure balanced and healthy natural communities for all plants and wildlife within park boundaries.