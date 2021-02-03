Huntingburg gives out $11K in grants to nonprofits, charities

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The city of Huntingburg has lent a helping hand to area organizations who do good things in Dubois County. The city partnered with the Dubois County Community Foundation to award $11,000 in grants to local nonprofits and charities.

The money goes to groups providing need-based services. Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County received $25,000 and the executive director said it will go a long way.

“We have built several homes in Huntingburg over the last several years and historically we have a really good relationship with the city of Huntingburg and those dollars are going to go directly toward helping us build a home and we are always looking to make a positive impact and help and change more lives,” said Michael Richard.

Grants are given through the Huntingburg Assistance Fund, which has been in place for more than 20 years.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)