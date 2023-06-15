HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects “free speech” and one tri-state resident says she is going to take full advantage of her rights.

Tammy Mundy of Huntingburg has displayed many signs in the yard of her residence that voice her opinion on political stances she has taken.

“I’m not going to take them down,” Mundy stated. “I got picture windows, I got a garage, I’ll put them on my house if I have to.”

While she says some like her signs others disagree with them.

“Huntingburg city did come and knock on my door,” said Mundy. “I was not here home so they came down to my work and asked me about my signs and I said I’m not taking my signs down,” she added. “I said it’s my first amendment and I’m keeping them up and I said the more gripe that goes on the more signs I’ll put up.”

One Huntingburg resident who wished to remain anonymous says he spoke to the town council about the situation but was told there wasn’t much they could do at this time.

“It just portrays a bad image of the town of Huntingburg and of course school’s out now but when the kids go by on the school bus and see the F K Biden signs and all that it’s just not a good image.”

Appellate attorney Byron Henry, a partner with Scheef & Stone says political speech is the most protected speech and it’s hard to regulate at times.

“It’s a difficult standard,” stated Henry. “I know sometimes it seems absurd but luckily that’s the benefit of the first amendment. You make the government meet a standard and it protects us all when we decided to say something.”

Mundy says at one point she had some signs stolen, which led to her adding more cameras to surround her property. Mundy says there are some residents that her.

“I get so many people coming up my driveway that I don’t know that thanks me for putting these signs up, thanks me for holding up for our country,” explained Mundy.