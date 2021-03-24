Hupfer re-elected as Indiana GOP chairman

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana Republican State Central Committee unanimously re-elected Kyle Hupfer to a second 4-year term Wednesday as state party chairman. Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan was elected vice chairwoman with Chuck Williams and Mary Martin being elected treasurer and secretary, respectively. Sullivan and Williams were re-elected to their positions while Martin is new to the leadership team.

Hupfer was the campaign manager of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2020 reelection effort that saw the governor earn the most votes ever cast for a gubernatorial candidate in Indiana history. Last month, he was appointed general counsel of the Republican National Committee by RNC Chairwoman Rona McDaniel.

(This story was originally published on March 24, 2021)