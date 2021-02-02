I-69 Finish Line now under construction

INDIANA (WEHT) – The finish line for Interstate-69 is now officially under construction.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation awarded the final two contracts for connecting I-69 from Martinsville to Indianapolis.

The state will upgrade 27 miles of State Road 37 into I-69. This project comes with major improvements to I-465, including to the sections between interstates 70 and 65 and the creation of several new interchanges. I-69 Finish Line is expected to open to traffic by the end of 2024.

And after that, INDOT should start construction on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing. The four-lane tolled bridge will connect Indiana and Kentucky. The location of the bridge will be determined by a final environmental impact report later this year. One of the Highway 41 twin bridges would remain and would not have a toll.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)