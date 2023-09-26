HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As progress continues on Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing, land closures are scheduled to accommodate setting large concrete beams for the new U.S. 41 northbound bridge over 2nd Street and KY 351. A total of 8 beams will be set in two spans, with lane closures needed for staging, delivery and setting of the beams.

A number of closures are happening this week in and around Henderson, and Eyewitness News is here with a comprehensive list of what to expect while driving.

On Tuesday, September 26: One lane of U.S. 41 Northbound will be closed between KY 2084 and KY 351. This closure is expected to last from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with short-term, full closure of up to 15 minutes expected before 10:00 a.m.

On Tuesday September 26 & Wednesday, September 27: One lane will be closed on the Westbound Audubon Parkway near the Airline Road and KY 812 overpass. The closure is expected to begin late Tuesday morning and end around midday Wednesday.

On Wednesday, September 27: Single-lane closures on U.S. 41 northbound and southbound are expected between KY 2084 and KY 351. The closures are expected between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. with closures of up to 15 minutes also expected on 2nd Street and KY 351 with flaggers in place.

On Thursday, September 28: One lane of the U.S. 41 northbound will be closed between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Drivers should slow down, avoid distractions use caution while commuting around these closures.