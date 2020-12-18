IAC Group to close Madisonville plant

MADISONVILLE (WEHT)- An automotive plant in Madisonville is closing. International Automotive Components Group said the decision was made after a review of its production capabilities and the competitive landscape. More than 100 employees lost their jobs earlier this year.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, company officials said the decision is in the long-term interest of the company. They say they’ll be working with their employees and the local union through this process. A date for when that plant will close wasn’t given.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

