Ice storm warning issued for parts of the Tri-state

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for all of southwestern Indiana, western Kentucky, and Gallatin county in Illinois. Overnight model updates showed more of an icing potential, causing the weather service to change the winter storm warning to an ice storm warning.

There is some good news, though! This still is not looking as bad a 2009, where areas along the Western Kentucky Parkway saw close to 2 inches of ice.

While snow is still very likely with the new model updates, the threat for significant amounts of ice have increased. Most areas along and south of the Ohio river could see up to half an inch of freezing rain. Areas north of the Ohio river, closer to I-64, could see up to 1/4 inch of ice.

Those who live along the Western Kentucky Parkway could see the highest amounts, which could be close to 3/4 of an inch of ice.

On top of all the freezing rain, winds will be blowing around 20 miles per hour, which could take down trees, tree limbs and power lines.

Below is the latest forecast from Your Weather Authority on how much snow and ice you could see a your home.

