Icy conditions lead to more Tri-State crashes and road closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ice and snow falling around the Tri-State Wednesday night have caused major issues on the roads Thursday.

Meteorologist Ron Rhodes say many areas have seen around .25 inches of ice accumulate as part of freezing rain that has fallen in southern Indiana and western Kentucky.

Viewers across the area have sent in photos of what they’re seeing on the roads and at their homes.

Slide offs have been reported across Hancock and Daviess County early Thursday. Some roads are so bad they’ve been closed.

