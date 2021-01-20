IDPH reports gonorrhea outbreak in Wayne County

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported a gonorrhea outbreak in Wayne County that began in October and continued into December, Wayne County health officials announced on Facebook.

The Wayne County Health Department provides free condoms from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers an STD hotline at 1-800-243-2437. Wayne County is in outbreak status because the total number of cases reported year-to-date is 50% greater than the previous year and there has been at least a 10 case increase.

(This story was originally published on January 20, 2021)