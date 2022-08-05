FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The state of Illinois has began it’s a back to school tax holiday which will decrease taxes on school supplies.

The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent between August 5-14th. This is the first time the state has done this in over a decade.

Donnita Scott who shopped for her daughter entering high school and her son entering middle school says she waited to do back to school shopping to take advantage of the tax holiday.

“School supplies are expensive and since they were giving us a break it would be nice to take advantage of it,” Scott explained.”

Fairfield, Illinois Walmart store manager Brant Adkins says in his 17 years of retail, he doesn’t remember anything like this ever happening. His wife is an educator and he believes this really helps her to better help her students.

“Just having this tax holiday where they have to help their class along where they may be less fortunate and don’t have the items they need,” Adkins said.

One parent shopping for three children says he plans to spend around 500 dollars on school supplies and clothes.

“I think it will save a lot of families money right now especially with clothes and school coming up,” Steven Vallette said. Five percent is a lot of money for people buying three or four kids worth of stuff.”

Eligible items include school clothing and sneakers as well as book bags calculators and other needed items.

“With the economy the way it is right now, our local community this is a huge win,” Adkins explained. “Also you have your organizations that will come out. buy some stuff that are nonprofit but be able to donate.”

The tax holiday is estimated to save Illinois families $50 million and is part of the $1.8 billion Illinois Family Relief Plan.

“Our parents shouldn’t have to choose between buying essential school supplies for their children and putting food on the kitchen table,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “Our teachers shouldn’t have to break the bank to do right by the students that they nurture day in and day out.”.