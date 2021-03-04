Illinois bill intends to crack down on puppy mills

SPRINGFIELD (WEHT) – In Illinois, supporters of a new bill hope to put an end to puppy mills: a dog breeding facility that practices fast breeding under poor conditions.

Rep. Andrew Chesney filed House Bill 3646, which would ban puppy sales at corporate pet stores.

Instead, stores would only be allowed to sell pets from an animal control facility or animal shelter. This could lead to the closing of smaller pet stores.

Sister station WCIA spoke with the president of the pet store Furry Babies. They say the shops do not sell puppies from puppy mills. But the president said implementing stricter breeding standards would be more effective than shutting down pet stores for violating current legislation.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)