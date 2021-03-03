Illinois bill would mandate paper ballots

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – A southeastern Illinois lawmaker wants the state to mandate paper ballots. A new bill from Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey would require election authorities to use hand-marked paper ballots and create chain-of-command procedures for ballots, registration polls and tabulation results.

Ballots would be counted by hand or by optical scanners. Bailey said paper ballots are simple to use and would protect ballots from hackers.

(This story was originally published on March 3, 2021)