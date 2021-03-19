Illinois kicks off high school football season in middle of March

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – While many are thinking about basketball in the midst of March Madness, the state of Illinois is just getting started with high school football. One year into the pandemic and things in Edwards County are starting to ease back into some normalcy in a community that’s hungry for some Friday night football.

Lots of anticipation and looking forward to finally getting things underway I think the community is excited to finally watch some football,” said Kris Duncan, Edwards County High School athletic director.

Players were ready too.

“My senior year, it’s been kind of a lot of issues, and problems. With COVID, we’ve kinda missed out on a lot. I’m just excited to get to play,” said Ryan St. Ledger.

“We’re gonna get six games, I keep telling the kids it’s not perfect. We won’t have the playoffs but we’re at least getting to play,” said Russ Gerlach, Edward County High School coach.

“At first I was kinda upset about it, but right now I’m just glad we’re playing,” said Devin Meyer, a Edwards County High School senior and player.

There were a few other noticeable differences Friday, but no one seemed to be bothered.

“We have to still play with some kind of face masks on. We’ve got something that hooks onto the helmet so it’s not super tight on their face,” said Gerlach.

“The social distancing with our crowd with the bleacher situation, of course the referees are masked up. Just lots of little details to make sure we’re following protocol,” said Duncan.

Players and cheerleaders also had just two tickets to give away.

“I gave one to my mom, and my dad is running chain gang, so I gave one to my grandfather so he can come watch,” said St. Ledger.

Friday’s football game at Edwards County High School marked the first athletic event, other than junior high softball in which fans were able to come and watch.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)