Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition releases stance on reform proposals

(WEHT) – The Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition released its stance on key police reform proposals.

The coalition is made up of five different law enforcement agencies. The group opposes several reforms including eliminating cash bond.

But law enforcement and lawmakers agree this announcement will only increase the discussion between both sides.

The coalition also supported the push for more money for community resources, such as mental health facilities rehab programs and shelters.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

