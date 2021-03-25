Illinois legislature looking to expand no-contact orders

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – In Illinois, lawmakers are looking to expand the reach of no-contact order restrictions often used in domestic violence or stalking cases. Under current law, it only bans in-person contact between two people. Senate Bill 1677 would change that to include electronic contact.

That includes texts, emails and social media use. Any electronic violation of a no-contact order would result in the same consequences as in-person contact under the proposed law. This bill passed out of a Senate Committee last week and is now on the senate’s schedule this week for a vote.

(This story was originally published on March 25, 2021)