HENERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Illinois governor, J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation lifting the state’s moratorium on developing nuclear reactors.

Illinois has not had a new nuclear reactor facility in 35 years, and Governor Pritzker vetoed another version of the bill last summer, saying that it could open the door to large scale plants.

The new version of the bill allows for production of smaller nuclear reactors that produce less than 300 megawatts of power. The new law will go into effect in 2026.