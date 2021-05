ILLINOIS (WEHT)-The Illinois State Fair is expected to take place this summer.

Governor J.B. Pritzker says barring a highly unusual event, he expects the fairs in Springfield and Duquoin to proceed.

Pritzker said the massive outdoor space will be able to accommodate the large gathering of people.

The State Fair is scheduled to start August 12th.

It has not been announced yet how many people will be allowed to attend.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)