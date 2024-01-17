HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Illinois State Police are reminding drivers to move-over after 5 separate crashes involving ISP squad cars over the holiday weekend.

Three of those crashes were violations of the state’s move-over law. The law requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

A violation could mean a fine between $250 and $10,000- and if someone is injured, your license could be suspended from 6 months to 2 years.