HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police urges residents to be vigilant against hate crimes in the wake of the Israeli conflict with Hamas.

State police say they are coordinating statewide law enforcement communications and activity in response to the elevated level of threats of violence and hate crimes.

“Everyone in Illinois — both law enforcement and community members alike — must remain on guard against both terrorism and hate crimes during this period of volatility,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “If you see something, say something, before it’s too late.”

According to a news release, ISP continues its outreach to Muslim and Jewish communities in Illinois to support religious leaders being impacted.

Officials say at this time, there is no evidence of any credible mass threats in Illinois.

However, troopers say the public should report suspicious behavior to their local law enforcement agency or call 911.