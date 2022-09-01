NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Injuries are always a part of the game but when back injuries come into play, the outcome is not always positive. Joseph Bramlatt was determined to not let it stop his career.

Bramlatt says it’s a blessing to still be able to do what he loves despite what he’s been through.

He was diagnosed with an annular tear to his L-4, L-5 disc, the two lowest vertebrae of the lumbar spine. It was this injury that forced him to rebuild not only his strength but his swing.

“It was tough, it was frustrating being out for four and a half years especially in your mid twenties is a tough thing to swallow but I guess I’m just stubborn and this is just what I always wanted to do,” Bramlatt said.

There were times in which Bramlett didn’t know which way to turn as he tried to get back to his career.

“I saw 15 different spine surgeons, I saw eight different physical therapists,” Bramlatt explained. “We tried just about every avenue I could think of.”

Reynolds Robinson who has been a caddie for the last 15 years and known Bramlatt for the last decade says, it’s not in Bramlatt to give up at any point.

“He’s a fighter and in working for him he fights all the time,” Robinson said. “His perseverance was purely from his heart and knowing that he needed to get back to where he felt he belong.”

Three years into his rehab he almost opted to go under the knife for one more surgery but at the last minute changed his mind.

“I started getting pretty frustrated and I almost went and did a little bit of a hail mary surgery to see if it would work,” Bramlatt explained. “For whatever reason that same week I was able to meet the physical therapist I work with now and he was able to get me through it without doing that.”

Last year Bramlatt won the Korn Ferry Tourney Championship and he’s hopeful he can make it two in a row.