EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested an Evansville man on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. on Morgan Avenue near Theater Drive after he almost caused a traffic accident.

According to the affidavit. Matthew Shane Dickerson, 31, was driving a black 2017 Lincoln Continental in the outside lane when he drifted without warning to the inside lane in front of an EPD officer. The officer says he had to slam on his brakes to avoid an accident and then attempted to initiate a traffic stop with the thought that the suspect was on his phone while driving.

Police officials say the officer on the scene noticed the driver’s head was slumped against the head rest with his eyes rolled back in his head.

According to reports, Dickerson’s car stopped in the middle of traffic as if he was trying to make a left into a driveway. When Dickerson stayed in the traffic lane, the officer put his emergency lights on and ordered the suspect to turn off the car twice.

EPD says the suspect attempted to turn his car off after staring blankly at the officer and hit the air conditioning vent instead of the ignition button so the officer shut the car off and noticed a can of duster in Dickerson’s lap. Police reports state the suspect had to be helped out of his car before being handcuffed.

According to the authorities, the suspect’s car was searched which revealed a very cold Endust for Electronics can of compressed air commonly used for huffing. Officers say the coldness of the can indicated it was used recently. Reports say the suspect’s mental clarity improved within in minutes and he was asked if he needed medical attention.

EPD says Dickerson denied needing medical care and was arrested on the charges of:

Sniffing- Inhaling Toxic Vapors (Class b Misdemeanor)

Operating a Moving Vehicle While Impaired- Impairment ( Class C Misdemeanor)

He was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and released on a $250 bond.