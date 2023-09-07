HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Beginning today, September 7, Kentucky wagerers can place an in-person bet at licensed retail facilities.
Kentucky sports betters can place in-person wagers at the following locations starting at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time:
- Churchill Downs, Louisville
- Derby City Gaming, Louisville
- Ellis Park, Henderson
- The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Corbin
- The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Williamsburg
- Newport Racing and Gaming, Newport
- Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove
- The Red Mile, Lexington
- Turfway Park, Lexington
Today wagerers can also pre-deposit money into their pre-registered account with an approved mobile application for sports betting beginning at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Approved mobile applications will be able to start taking wagers in Kentucky on Thursday, September 28.
Sports betting is estimated to generate a revenue increase of $23 million upon full implementation that will be dedicated to the Kentucky permanent pension fund and 2.5% to the problem gambling assistance account.
To learn more information about sports wagering in Kentucky, visit KHRC.ky.gov.