HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Beginning today, September 7, Kentucky wagerers can place an in-person bet at licensed retail facilities.

Kentucky sports betters can place in-person wagers at the following locations starting at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time:

Churchill Downs, Louisville

Derby City Gaming, Louisville

Ellis Park, Henderson

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Corbin

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Williamsburg

Newport Racing and Gaming, Newport

Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove

The Red Mile, Lexington

Turfway Park, Lexington

Today wagerers can also pre-deposit money into their pre-registered account with an approved mobile application for sports betting beginning at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Approved mobile applications will be able to start taking wagers in Kentucky on Thursday, September 28.

Sports betting is estimated to generate a revenue increase of $23 million upon full implementation that will be dedicated to the Kentucky permanent pension fund and 2.5% to the problem gambling assistance account.

To learn more information about sports wagering in Kentucky, visit KHRC.ky.gov.