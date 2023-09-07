HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Beginning today, September 7, Kentucky wagerers can place an in-person bet at licensed retail facilities.

Kentucky sports betters can place in-person wagers at the following locations starting at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time:

  • Churchill Downs, Louisville
  • Derby City Gaming, Louisville
  • Ellis Park, Henderson
  • The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Corbin
  • The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Williamsburg
  • Newport Racing and Gaming, Newport
  • Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove
  • The Red Mile, Lexington
  • Turfway Park, Lexington

Today wagerers can also pre-deposit money into their pre-registered account with an approved mobile application for sports betting beginning at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Approved mobile applications will be able to start taking wagers in Kentucky on Thursday, September 28.

Sports betting is estimated to generate a revenue increase of $23 million upon full implementation that will be dedicated to the Kentucky permanent pension fund and 2.5% to the problem gambling assistance account.

To learn more information about sports wagering in Kentucky, visit KHRC.ky.gov.