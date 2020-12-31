Increased streaming services could hurt future theatrical releases

This illustration picture shows the US Online Streaming giant Netflix logo displayed on a tablet in Paris on February 18, 2019. (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – With more people forced to stay home during the pandemic, streaming services have seen a 37% increase this year. Netflix has seen the most subscribers in 2020. Disney+ also saw major success with limited series like “The Mandalorian” released this year.

But film critic Jim Hunter said this could have a negative impact on the future of theatrical releases, especially with most theaters remaining closed.

“So all of this spells bad news for the theaters at the same time that it radically changes the way media is consumed by audiences and distributed by the studios,” Hunter said.

Hunter said he believes streaming could still dominate in 2021 and that we will continue to see more hybrid releases like Wonder Woman 1984. That film brought in around $15 million on its theatrical debut.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS