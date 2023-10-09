HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Indiana press entities- including Nexstar Broadcasting- the parent company of Eyewitness News, are challenging the legality of a new Indiana state law.

The group filed a lawsuit in Indianapolis Federal Court against Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal surrounding the implementation of the law that went into effect in July. The House Enrolled Act 1186, also known as the 25 foot law, prohibits individuals from standing within 25 feet of a police investigation.

The law makes it illegal for people to encroach on a police investigation, giving police a 25 buffer during an investigation. If a member of the public is asked to provide that distance and doesn’t comply, they can be charged with a class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. The plaintiffs claim in the lawsuit that it authorizes law enforcement to prevent journalist from reporting on a diversity of events in a variety of locations.

Thus far, no responses to the suit have been filed by Rokita, Mears or Forestal.