INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Senate passed new legislation on Friday restricting access to abortions. This will make Indiana the first state in the United States to pass through both the House and Senate new measures restricting abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

The bill will now go to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to sign or veto. It is unclear which way the Republican Governor will go at this time.

The amendments added exceptions for the health and life of the mother or if the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal condition. Survivors of rape and incest will have 10 weeks to get an abortion with the blanket ban.

The bill passed 28-19.

This article is attributed to the Associated Press

This is a breaking news and will be updated with more information when it is available.