Indiana bill which helps injured K9 officers heading to Holcomb’s desk

INDIANA (WEHT) – A bill protecting K9 officers is on its way to the Indiana governor’s desk. House Bill 1201 passed unanimously from the House and Senate earlier this year.

This bill would allow EMS to transport wounded K9s to a veterinarian clinic. Local representative Wendy McNamara authorized the bill and said local ties help her get involved.

“(Evansville Police Department) officer Mark Saltzman approached me last fall and asked me to get involved in this particular piece of legislation while at the same time Sen. Crider was approached by a firefighter in his community with the same type of language,” she said.

The bill received plenty of local support. State Rep. Steve Bartels and Cindy Ledbetter helped co-author the bill and state sen. Vaneta Becker sponsored it in the Senate.

(This story was originally published on March 25, 2021)