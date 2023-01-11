INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush will address the governor and a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly for the annual State of the Judiciary Address at 2 p.m. EST on January 11 in the chamber of the Indiana House of Representatives.

This year’s address is expected to focus on how the courts can help make Indiana an ideal state for economic development and how they serve as a crucial protector of public safety.

The address will be webcast live here. Indiana Public Broadcasting stations will also air the address.