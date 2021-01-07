Indiana Democratic Party calls for resignation of Sen. Braun

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana Democratic Party is calling for Republican U.S Senator Mike Braun to resign. Indiana Democrats said Braun, “incited violence to overturn the presidential election and end American democracy.”

Sen. Braun dropped his objections to President-Elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes after trump supporters stormed the Capitol building. Braun said that Wednesday’s violence “changed things drastically.”

Indiana Democrats are also calling for resignation from four Republican congressional representatives including Greg Pence, brother of the Vice-President.

This story was originally published on January 7, 2021

