Indiana Department of Environmental Management seeks nominations for environmental awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is accepting nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. The awards recognize individuals and organizations that have implemented outstanding environmental strategies into their operations and decision-making processes.

IDEM and Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s office will present seven awards, one in each of the following categories: Energy Efficiency/Renewable Resources Environmental Education/Outreach Five Year Continuous Improvement Greening the Government Land Use/Conservation Pollution Prevention Recycling/Reuse The public is invited to submit nominations and organizations may self-nominate. Nominations are open to all Indiana facilities, government agencies, individuals, and other groups that implement exemplary environmental projects or initiatives with measurable results. An instructional webinar, eligibility requirements, and details about the nomination process are available here. The deadline is 5 p.m. EST April 5.

Awards will be presented at the Annual Pollution Prevention Conference on Sept. 23 at the Marriott Indianapolis North. For questions about the nomination process or help in compiling nominations, contact Cameron Maschino at 317-233-5434 or GovAwards@idem.IN.gov.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)