Indiana DNR seeking public comment for legal hunting equipment changes

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on proposed wildlife rule changes. The changes include updates to rules regarding legal equipment for turkey hunting, muzzleloaders for deer hunting, and beaver trapping season starting and ending times. For a complete list of proposed amendments with additional information about each proposal, click here.



There are three ways to comment on the proposed changes. A virtual public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. EST Feb. 9 using WebEx. To join the meeting by phone, please dial 415-655-0001. When asked, enter access code 180 633 9948##. To join using video, click here. Enter the meeting number 180 633 9948 and password KxfcMPqS932.

Public comments can also be submitted online at here. Locate the “comment on this rule” link in the Rules Docket for the FW Deer and Turkey Hunting Equipment Amendments. The deadline for public comments is Feb. 12 at 11:59 p.m.



Comments can also be mailed to:

Natural Resources Commission

Indiana Government Center North

100 North Senate Ave., Room N103

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Public comments will be reviewed before a vote is held on the final adoption of the changes in March.

(This story was originally published on January 20, 2021)

