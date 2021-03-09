Indiana DNR warns of invasive zebra mussels in aquarium moss balls

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is warning aquarium owners who have recently bought Marimo moss balls that the products may contain zebra mussels, a highly destructive aquatic invasive species.

Indiana DNR asks those who have purchased Marimo moss balls this year to destroy them by freezing, boiling, or treating w/chlorine or vinegar, dispose of them and clean their aquariums. For those who see zebra mussels in their moss balls, the Indiana DNR is asking buyers to email where and when they purchased the moss balls and to send photos to ais@dnr.IN.gov

(This story was originally published on March 9, 2021)