Indiana expecting over 50K Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana is expecting more than 50,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of the week. Hospitals and clinics aren’t sure when they’ll begin receiving them. But they are making plans to house and administer vaccines at more sites.

“We’re going to try to have other avenues that we can give vaccines with this,” said Dr. Chris Weaver, chief clinical officer with Indiana University Health.

More than a million Hoosiers, who have taken at least their first dose. More than 500,000 have their second dose and are fully vaccinated. You can schedule an appointment online on the health department’s website or call 211.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)