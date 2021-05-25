Indiana Governor expected to meet with Israeli officials

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address virtually, in Indianapolis. Indiana’s attorney general Todd Rokita took aim Friday, May 1, 2021, at Gov. Holcomb’s attempt to block a new law giving state legislators more authority to intervene during public emergencies declared by the governor. A lawsuit filed by the Republican governor on Tuesday, April 27, 2001, challenged the law enacted over his veto two weeks ago giving legislative leaders the power to call the General Assembly into what it calls an “emergency session.” (AP Photo/Darron Cummings File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT)- Governor Holcomb is traveling to Israel this week at the at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Holcomb is expected to be in Israel Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I stand in support of Israel and look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue forging an even stronger Israel-Indiana bond,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We have a growing number of Hoosiers and Hoosier businesses that share strong cultural and economic ties with this country, so when I was invited, I did not hesitate to make this trip to meet in Israel during such an hour of need, “Governor Holcomb said.

Holcomb is also scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and other leaders.

In 2018, Holcomb led a delegation of public officials and business executives to Israel for an economic development trip, which the governor’s office says resulted in further economic ties between Indiana and the country.

The governor met with Prime Minister Netanyahu during that trip.

Gov. Holcomb is scheduled to return to Indiana on Thursday.

(This story was originally published May 25, 2021)