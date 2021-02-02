Indiana House passes criminal justice reform bill

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana House passed a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill Tuesday. It requires mandatory de-escalation training for law enforcement officers a ban on chokehold, and penalties for officers who turn off body cameras.

The bill would also create a board to decertify officers who commit misconduct. The measure is sponsored by more than 80 Republican and Democratic lawmakers. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)