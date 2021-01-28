Indiana House passes P-47 Thunderbolt bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The P-47 Thunderbolt at the Evansville Wartime Museum is closer to become the official state aircraft of Indiana. The aircraft known as “Tar-heel Hal” arrived in Evansville last October.

The Indiana House voted unanimously Thursday to pass State Rep. Wendy McNamara’s bill to make the plane Indiana’s state aircraft. The P-47 would also receive a new name.

“The very first plane to come off the line in Evansville was called Hoosier spirit. So, they’re going to have this on display, so you can actually view the state plane and rename it Hoosier Spirit II,” McNamara said.”

The measure now goes to the Indiana Senate for consideration.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)