Indiana, Kentucky to begin vaccinating 12-15 year olds Thursday

FILE PHOTO: Vials of Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(WEHT) — Both Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced state vaccination sites can administer Pfizer’s vaccine to students age 12-15 beginning Thursday.

The news comes as a CDC panel voted to back the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for that age group.

“The Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 and was well tolerated by adolescents participating in clinical trials,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “This vaccine is the next step toward getting back to normal for children who have missed out on so much over the past year, including school and extracurricular activities.”

Parental consent is required for minors to get the vaccine.

Hopkins County Schools announced plans to vaccinate students next week.

“Over the next couple of weeks, we will have an added focus on broadening the distribution of Pfizer to vaccination sites such as primary care and pediatric offices,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said.

(This story was originally published May 12, 2021)