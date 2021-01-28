Indiana lawmaker wants more emphasis on civics education in schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Some members of the Indiana General Assembly do not believe school children are being taught enough about civics. State Rep. Tony Cook has introduced a bill that would require all 6th, 7th, and 8th graders in the state to take at least one semester of civics. Cook said the current practice is to include civics as part of an overall social studies curriculum.

He also said studies show less than a quarter of Indiana students are proficient in civics and knowledgeable of government and statistics for adults are not much better.

“I’m amazed at the adults, and probably you guys get those e-mails too that I get, and they’re, they think I’m a Congressman for one. They want me to solve the problems in Washington D.C. What are you going to do about this? Are you going to be a part of the impeachment? And all of this kind of thing, and I’m just amazed at the ignorance,” he said.

The Indiana Principal’s Association said it supports civics education but it wants to know what will be dropped so civics can be added. The House Education Committee held testimony on the bill but there was no vote.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)